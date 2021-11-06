Get $50 off Samsung's excellent Galaxy Buds 2

Enlarge Image Drew Evans/CNET

The new Galaxy Buds 2 are on sale for . The Galaxy Buds 2 list for $150 and are currently selling for , so you're looking at a nice discount (and the lowest price to date). I've reviewed Samsung's latest active noise-canceling buds and they're all-around solid, with a more compact design that should fit most ears comfortably and securely. They're available in four colors and you can buy up to three sets at this price, which is good for today only or while supplies last. Shipping is free for Amazon Prime members.

If you miss this deal, I suspect we'll continue to see sporadic discounts on the Galaxy Buds 2 as the step-up Galaxy Buds Pro are on sale for and there needs to be more of a price delta between these two Galaxy Buds models. The Galaxy Buds Pro sound slightly better, have slightly better noise canceling and offer a couple of features that are missing from the Buds 2. But many people will prefer the fit of the latter. You can read my full Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 review here.

