Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 cost $150, ship Aug. 27

Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 earbuds are just one of the products unveiled at the company's late summer Samsung Unpacked event. The new set of $150 true-wireless earbuds feature active noise canceling in a smaller design that should fit a wider variety of ear sizes than the larger and more expensive Galaxy Buds Pro. Images of the Buds 2 had leaked in late July along with some specs but no exact pricing.

Available for preorder now and shipping Aug. 27, the Buds 2 come in four colors (graphite, white, olive and lavender) with a white charging case. International pricing for the earbuds wasn't immediately available, but $150 converts to roughly £110 or AU$210.

According to Samsung, the Galaxy Buds 2 are 15% smaller and 20% lighter than the Galaxy Buds Plus, but don't offer as much battery life. With noise canceling on, you get up to 5 hours of music listening (with an extra three charges from the charging case) and up to 7.5 hours with noise cancellation off. The Galaxy Buds Plus don't have active noise-canceling but they're notable for their long battery life, which lasts up to 11 hours.

Like the Galaxy Buds Plus and Galaxy Buds Live, these have an IPX2 water-resistance rating, which means they're sweat-resistant but aren't designed to take major splashes. The Galaxy Buds Pro are fully waterproof with an IPX7 certification. And Samsung says the design has been updated for "all-day comfort."

Stay tuned for our hands-on impressions. In the meantime, here's a look at the Galaxy Buds 2's key specs, according to Samsung.

Galaxy Buds 2 key specs