Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 cost $150, ship Aug. 27

Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 earbuds are just one of the products unveiled at the company's late summer Samsung Unpacked event. The new set of $150 true-wireless earbuds feature active noise canceling in a smaller design that should fit a wider variety of ear sizes than the larger and more expensive Galaxy Buds Pro. Images of the Buds 2 had leaked in late July along with some specs but no exact pricing.
Available for preorder now and shipping Aug. 27, the Buds 2 come in four colors (graphite, white, olive and lavender) with a white charging case. International pricing for the earbuds wasn't immediately available, but $150 converts to roughly £110 or AU$210.
According to Samsung, the Galaxy Buds 2 are 15% smaller and 20% lighter than the Galaxy Buds Plus, but don't offer as much battery life. With noise canceling on, you get up to 5 hours of music listening (with an extra three charges from the charging case) and up to 7.5 hours with noise cancellation off. The Galaxy Buds Plus don't have active noise-canceling but they're notable for their long battery life, which lasts up to 11 hours.
Like the Galaxy Buds Plus and Galaxy Buds Live, these have an IPX2 water-resistance rating, which means they're sweat-resistant but aren't designed to take major splashes. The Galaxy Buds Pro are fully waterproof with an IPX7 certification. And Samsung says the design has been updated for "all-day comfort."
Stay tuned for our hands-on impressions. In the meantime, here's a look at the Galaxy Buds 2's key specs, according to Samsung.
Galaxy Buds 2 key specs
- Price: $150 (converts to about £110 or AU$210)
- Available Aug. 27, 2021
- 15% smaller and 20% lighter than Buds Plus
- Earbud weight: 5 grams
- Sleek curved shape for improved fit and shielding against wind noise
- Three sizes of tips (and a fit test in the companion app)
- Dynamic two-way drivers
- Active noise canceling can cut background noise by 98%
- Intelligent mics use machine learning to filter out background noise
- Three microphones on each earbud (two outer beam-forming mics, one inner)
- 5 hours of battery life with noise canceling on (three extra charges in case for 20 hours total)
- 7.5 hours with noise canceling off (29 hours total with the charging case)
- 1 hour of play time from a 5-minute quick charge
- Charging case charges has wireless and USB-C charging (it's the same size as the case for the Galaxy Buds Live and Galaxy Buds Pro cases)
- Bluetooth 5.2
- Codecs: Scalable (Samsung proprietary), AAC, SBC
- IPX2 water-resistance (can resist water that hits the product at a 15-degree angle or less)
- Sensors: Accelerometer, gyro, proximity, hall, touch and VPU (voice pickup unit)
- Four colors: white, olive, lavender, graphite (case is white for all)