Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Are Only $60 for Refurb Model at Best Buy

Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 true wireless earbuds list for $150 and are currently selling for . But if you want to get them for even cheaper, Best Buy is running a limited-time sale on Geek Squad Certified refurbished units with the graphite color selling for $60. In my experience, Geek Squad Certified refurbs tend to be hard to distinguish from new models, but the product might not come in the original packaging. You're able to return the product within 15 days if you're not satisfied.

I reviewed Samsung's latest active noise-canceling buds last year and they're all-around solid, with a more compact design that should fit most ears comfortably and securely. They're available in four colors and while there are nice discounts on the white, lavender and olive versions (refurbished), the best deal is on graphite.

Note that refurbished versions of the step-up Galaxy Buds Pro are . The Galaxy Buds Pro sound slightly better, have slightly better noise canceling and offer a couple of features that are missing from the Buds 2. But many people will prefer the fit of the Galaxy Buds 2. You can read my full Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 review here.

