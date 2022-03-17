Samsung's Galaxy A33 Midrange Phone Gets 90Hz Screen, 4 Cameras

Samsung

Samsung's Galaxy A33 is the cheapest phone the company announced Thursday as part of its Galaxy A event. The A33 is priced at 369 euros (£329, which converts to roughly $430 or AU$590) and will release on April 22. The event also showcased the $450 Galaxy A53 5G.

An early look at the phone leaked Tuesday, and the Thursday event confirmed it will have a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone will also have a main 48-megapixel camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, a 2-megapixel depth camera and a 5-megapixel macro camera. Along the front, the A33 has a 13-megapixel camera.

The A33 will ship with Android 12 and Samsung's One UI 4.1, much like the Galaxy S22 lineup. It will have a 5,000-mAh battery that Samsung estimates will last two days. The phone will also be available with either 6GB or 8GB of memory, 128GB or 256GB of storage and a microSD card for expanding further.

Based on the phone's UK pricing, the A33's starting price is higher than the Galaxy A32 5G, which last year cost $280 (£249, AU$480).

Samsung's Galaxy A event comes just over a week after Apple revealed the new 5G-enabled iPhone SE for $429, which sits in the same price range as these Galaxy A phones. While Samsung tends to release budget phones that look like the Galaxy S but with lower-end specs, Apple did it the other way around: Its iPhone SE design mimics 2017's iPhone 8 but includes the latest A15 Bionic processor seen in the iPhone 13 line.