Samsung's Galaxy A33 Midrange Phone Gets 90Hz Screen, 4 Cameras

Samsung's cheaper Galaxy A phone won't be coming to the US.

Mike Sorrentino headshot
Mike Sorrentino
Samsung Galaxy A33

The Samsung Galaxy A33 phones.

 Samsung

Samsung's Galaxy A33 is the cheapest phone the company announced Thursday as part of its Galaxy A event. The A33 is priced at 369 euros (£329, which converts to roughly $430 or AU$590) and will release on April 22. The event also showcased the $450 Galaxy A53 5G.

An early look at the phone leaked Tuesday, and the Thursday event confirmed it will have a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone will also have a main 48-megapixel camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, a 2-megapixel depth camera and a 5-megapixel macro camera. Along the front, the A33 has a 13-megapixel camera.

The A33 will ship with Android 12 and Samsung's One UI 4.1, much like the Galaxy S22 lineup. It will have a 5,000-mAh battery that Samsung estimates will last two days. The phone will also be available with either 6GB or 8GB of memory, 128GB or 256GB of storage and a microSD card for expanding further.

Based on the phone's UK pricing, the A33's starting price is higher than the Galaxy A32 5G, which last year cost $280 (£249, AU$480).

Samsung's Galaxy A event comes just over a week after Apple revealed the new 5G-enabled iPhone SE for $429, which sits in the same price range as these Galaxy A phones. While Samsung tends to release budget phones that look like the Galaxy S but with lower-end specs, Apple did it the other way around: Its iPhone SE design mimics 2017's iPhone 8 but includes the latest A15 Bionic processor seen in the iPhone 13 line.