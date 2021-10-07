Pfizer's COVID vaccine for kids 5 and up Holograms are here Nintendo Switch OLED review Student loan forgiveness Netflix to edit out Squid Game phone number Squid Game subtitles
Samsung expects highest-ever quarterly revenue in Q3

The electronics giant also expects profit to increase nearly 28%.

galaxy-z-flip-samsung

Samsung is known for its phones, but it's been getting a boost from its components business. They go in everything from phones to data centers.

 Juan Garzon/CNET

Samsung's rebound from the tech slowdown and pandemic lockdown appears to be gaining steam.

The Korean electronics giant said Thursday that it expects its operating profit for the third quarter to come in at 12.25 trillion won ($13.2 billion), an increase of nearly 28% compared with the year-ago period. It also pegged its revenue for the three-month period ended Sept. 30 at about 73 trillion won ($61.2 billion), which would be the company's highest-ever quarterly revenue, edging out its quarterly result from a year ago.

Samsung didn't say what affected its results, but the company likely received a boost in demand for its chips as more people have been forced to work from home during the coronavirus pandemic. The company will report its final results later this month. 

Samsung sells more phones and TVs than any other vendor, but it also has a huge business selling memory chips to device makers around the globe. In recent months, Samsung's chip business has gotten a boost from data centers that rely on the technology to store everything we're doing online.

Samsung said in July that it expected the mobile market to begin to return to pre-COVID-19 levels in the second half of the year, buoyed by 5G adoption.