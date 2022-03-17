Samsung Event: How to Watch the Galaxy A Reveal Today

Samsung

Just over a month after Samsung's last Unpacked presentation, at which the phone giant unveiled its Galaxy S22 phones and Tab S8 tablets, Samsung is holding another live event today.

This time, Samsung will focus on new additions to its budget-friendly Galaxy A series of phones. Although Samsung hasn't yet revealed the upcoming devices, it will likely introduce successors to the Galaxy A52 and A72 -- and we wouldn't be surprised if all of the 2022 A models include 5G support. A Galaxy A33 phone might also be in the cards, as the rumored phone appeared to appear in a leak earlier this week.

The Galaxy A devices typically cost hundreds of dollars less than Samsung's more premium Galaxy S phones. Last year, the $250 Galaxy A13 5G became the cheapest 5G phone in the company's lineup when it debuted.

Samsung is updating the Galaxy A family as the market for budget smartphones has grown increasingly competitive. Apple just last week launched the $429 iPhone SE, while Google's Pixel A phones have become a mainstay in its lineup.

Samsung's focus on budget smartphones is relatively new but seems to have resonated with shoppers so far. A-series phones accounted for 58% of Samsung's overall smartphone sales in 2021, according to Counterpoint Research data provided to CNET.

The event will be available to watch at 7 a.m. PT (10 a.m. ET, 2 p.m. UK). You can watch the livestream directly on Samsung's YouTube channel and website.