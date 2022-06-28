Early Prime Day Deals Best 5G Phones 2023 Cadillac Lyriq First Drive 4th of July Sales Prime Day Grill Deals The Right iPad for You PlayStation Prime Day Deals Best Standing Desks
Samsung and Starbucks Collaborate to Create the Cutest Coffee-Inspired Phone Accessories

A coffee mug-inspired earbud case? Sign me up.
Phone and earbud cases from the Samsung-Starbucks collaboration.
The phone and earbud cases are available starting June 28, but may be hard to find outside of South Korea. 
Samsung/Screenshot by CNET

Samsung and Starbucks just released the cutest phone accessory collaboration with the coffee shop's logo all over new phone and earbud cases. They're available for purchase Tuesday, but reportedly only in South Korea for now. 

The collaboration includes cases for the Galaxy S22, S22 Plus, S22 Ultra and Galaxy Buds 2. The buzzworthy case lineup takes inspiration from the coffee chain -- from the signature Starbucks green aprons to the latte art in your favorite cup of joe. There's even a phone case that looks like a Starbucks receipt. 

The two new Galaxy Buds cases include a forest green case flashing the Starbucks logo and a case that resembles a mug with a latte art heart inside of it. The cases are compatible with Galaxy Buds 2, Galaxy Buds Pro and Galaxy Buds Live. 

Samsung didn't immediately respond to a question on whether the Starbucks accessories will be available more widely.

This Starbucks collaboration isn't the first whimsical phone accessory collab Samsung has participated in. For Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 3 in April, the company partnered with Pokemon to create Pikachu and Poke ball merch. 

