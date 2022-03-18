Samsung A53 5G: Preorder Now and Get a Free Pair of Galaxy Buds Live and a Trade-In Bonus

Samsung

Hot on the tail of its new Galaxy S22 line, which hit shelves last month, Samsung is back with another new phone announcement. This time, it's the Galaxy A53 5G. We haven't reviewed it yet, but it looks to be a competitive midrange powerhouse with the potential to stand up to Apple's new 2022 model iPhone SE. With a single configuration featuring 128GB of storage, a 6.5-inch AMOLED display and a 64-megapixel camera, the A53 5G is available for preorder right now at Samsung with a price tag of $450.

As an added bonus for reserving your A53 5G early, Samsung is sweetening the pot with two extra offers:

For a limited time, every A53 preorder will include a free pair of the Galaxy Buds Live earbuds, on our list of best wireless earbuds

If you have an old phone to trade in, Samsung will give you up to $100 off your A53 5G preorder.

Bottom line, you can come away with a new Samsung phone and wireless earbuds for as low as $350, all in.

The phone will be released on March 31 for Verizon and T-Mobile Customers, and on April 1 for everyone else. You can read our full breakdown of the new Galaxy A53 5G here.