Sam's Club introduces Scan & Ship in-app buying

Sam's Club

Sam's Club has unveiled a new app feature to get its big-ticket items home with buyers without having to worry about cramming it into your car or organizing a truck. Scan & Ship, which is being trialed at three Sam's Club locations across the US, allows customers to scan the barcode of an item displayed in an aisle using the store's app, purchase it and select home delivery.

The Scan & Ship program includes items like patio furniture, TVs, grills, mattresses and play sets. From within the app, you'll be able to select size and color options before purchasing.

Scan & Ship was developed during an internal innovation program at the Walmart-owned Costco competitor, and is being tested at the company's Dallas-based innovation lab, Sam's Club Now. The app uses NFC tech to scan a QR code associated with an item.

Read more: Walmart Plus: Everything you need to know about the grocery delivery service