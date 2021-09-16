Rock out with a Perytong Bluetooth sports headband for $20 (save $20)

Amazon

Have you ever lost a pair of wireless earbuds (or two) right when you've needed them? Do you feel like headphones are too bulky and easily fall off during certain movements? I know I have, and these issues get even worse when it's time for you to work out. I've been in this situation, and finding the right earphones that not only sound great but function well under the pressure of an intense workout session can be a nuisance.

Now you can listen to music and podcasts whether you're working out or drifting off to sleep easily with the , which is $20 off from its original $40 price. I'm a fan of headbands for workouts because they wick sweat, and now I'm able to listen to my favorite music and podcasts without earbuds falling out of my ears, or larger headphones hurting my ears with extended use.

This Perytong Bluetooth headband comes in nine colors -- including gray, blue, green and black, which I prefer because I can match it with different athletic outfits. There's a wireless headset inside for hands-free audio that works well when you're in movement or stationary in deep mediation. The headband itself, which is worn over your ears, is able to block out ambient noise without slippage, and it lasts up to 10 hours after charging. As for its material durability, it's all breathable and washable -- just make sure you remove the headset and control pad first.

