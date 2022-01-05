Robocalls fuel jump in complaints to federal regulator

Paul J. Richards/AFP via Getty Images

Americans have had it with annoying robocalls and telemarketing calls as complaints to federal regulators increased by 25 percent in the past year.

In a biennial report to Congress published Wednesday, the Federal Trade Commission said it received more than 5 million complaints about violations of the Do Not Call Registry in fiscal year 2021, which ended Sept. 30. This is up from about 4 million complaints received in fiscal 2020. In fiscal 2019, the agency received nearly 5.4 million complaints, according to FTC data.

Overwhelmingly, the FTC said the complaints received last year were about violations from robocalls, or pre-recorded calls that are automated and made using an automatic dialer. Many of these calls were scams which involved callers pretending to be government officials or they were calls offering warranties, protection plans or customer technical assistance, the FTC said. The next big category of calls were related to reducing debt and medical needs and prescriptions. Since the pandemic began in March 2020, the FTC said in its report that it has received more than 18,000 COVID-related Do Not Call complaints.

"Consumer complaints about illegal calls -- especially robocalls -- have increased significantly," the agency said.

For years, the scourge of illegal, recorded spam calls has plagued the public. It's the No. 1 consumer complaint made to another federal agency, too, the Federal Communications Commission. As a result, battling the issue has been top priority at the commission.

Illegal robocalls aren't just annoying. Nearly 60 million Americans say they've fallen victim to a phone scam in the past year, like the calls purporting to be from the IRS or from a company inquiring about an expiring warranty on a nonexistent car, according to a report from TrueCaller, a company that makes a spam-blocking and caller ID app. In total, Americans have been swindled out of nearly $30 billion by phone scams over the past 12 months, according to the survey conducted by Truecaller and The Harris Poll.

The FTC said in its report that the biggest driver of the robocalls was likely the use of technology that allows scammers and telemarketers to conceal their identities by "spoofing" their phone numbers. Spoofing allows robocallers to display a number to make it look like it's coming from a trusted source, which makes it more likely that people will pick up the call.

The FCC is already at work trying to crack down on the use of the spoofing technology. June 30 was a deadline for major telephone companies to implement technology called Stir/Shaken, designed to curb the tide of spam calls by requiring voice providers to verify where calls are coming from. And in December, the agency moved up the deadline for many smaller providers to comply with this technology.

Experts say the crackdown has helped dampen the calls, but scammers are back at work looking for ways to trick Americans into picking up the phone and handing over money.

"Stir/Shaken has shut down one avenue," said Clayton LiaBraaten, senior advisory board member at Truecaller, which makes a spam-blocking and caller ID app. "But it's making already very capable criminals even more sophisticated and sinister in their scams."

The FTC says it's important that the federal agencies work together to combat this problem.

"As new technology provides new challenges, both agencies actively seek to address and confront them by, among other things, encouraging private industry, other government agencies, academia, and other interested parties to create and develop new strategies to help consumers avoid unwanted telemarketing calls," the FTC said.

The FTC has also launched a rulemaking initiative to combat business and government impersonation fraud.

The FTC also said that more than 2.8 million people added their phone numbers to the federal Do Not Call list in fiscal 2021, bringing the total to 244 million. The Do Not Call Registry, which was signed into law in 2003, gives consumers with home landline telephones the choice to register their numbers with the FTC to let telemarketers know they are not to be called with solicitations. The Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA) passed in 1991 actually bars telemarketers from calling mobile phone customers without their express consent.