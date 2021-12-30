Ring in the new year with 50% off Totallee's thin iPhone cases, screen protectors and more

Totallee/Screenshot by CNET

I've often heard resolutions were made to be broken, but that doesn't apply to your phone screen. Protect your iPhone with a now through Jan. 1 with code BYE2021. The super thin and stylish cases are available on all sizes of the iPhone SE, iPhone 11, iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 from Mini to Max and are completely branding-free so you can keep your phone's original look. The cases come in a variety of styles, including matte colors and fully transparent options. Each case lists for $39, meaning with the 50% off deal you can . And the cases are so thin that they shouldn't interfere with MagSafe wireless charging.

It's not just cases and screen protectors that are on sale either. Totallee offers premium iPhone accessories, including wireless chargers for the home and car, a UV phone sanitizer, a ring grip and more, all of which are also included in the half-off sale, so you can grab a $99 . The UV bulbs kill harmful germs and bacteria on cell phones, keys, wallets, AirPods, glasses, credit cards and more. Even better? This device also doubles as a wireless charger. Or splurge and get the whole package with Totallee's using that same code. But hurry, this deal ends Jan. 1.