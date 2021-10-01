Rhythm action game Thumper: Pocket Edition now available on Apple Arcade

Apple/Screenshot by Shelby Brown/CNET

Apple Arcade released Thumper: Pocket Edition from game studio Drool on Friday. In the game, you play as a space beetle venturing through the void and duking it out with an evil giant head. Win boss battles over nine levels by matching the beat of the music.

Thumper: Pocket Edition immediately drops you into fast-paced gameplay. The game includes a tutorial to teach you the level's musical rhythm, as well as swiping back and forth to turn. It took me a second to get the hang of the rhythm, but when I finally nailed a combination or did well on a level, it was so satisfying. The App Store description recommends using headphones for the best audio experience.

If you're a fan of Guitar Hero, Dance Dance Revolution, Beat Saber or Tetris Beat, Thumper: Pocket Edition is definitely worth trying out.

You can check out Thumper: Pocket Edition without an Apple Arcade subscription as well, but it'll cost you $5 to download.

Apple Arcade, which is Apple's $5-per-month gaming subscription service, had its second anniversary last month. Since then, the service has built up a stack of original, exclusive games, as well as remastered favorites and classics already available in the App Store. The games already found in the App Store don't have ads or in-app purchases on Apple Arcade, and any add-ons come unlocked. The service adds new games every week.

If you're interested in trying Apple Arcade, you can get a three-month free trial with the purchase of a new device, or one month for free if you're signing up for the first time. Open the App Store and tap the little joystick icon at the bottom of the screen to launch the service.