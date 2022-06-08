Refurbished iPad Keyboards Are On Sale Starting As Low As $65

If you're an iPad user who needs to do a lot of writing, you may want to invest in a keyboard to make the job easier. Apple's Smart Keyboard and Magic Keyboard are great products that can turn your tablet into a workstation, but both tend to be expensive add-ons. However, right now, are available starting as low as $65 at Woot. This offer is available now through June 12 while supplies last.

Refurbs are a great way to get a high-quality keyboard without spending a lot of money. Plus, Woot's refurbished products come with a limited warranty, so you can be confident that you're getting a great deal and that you're covered if something goes wrong. And the prices are way less than you would pay if your were buying new.

Right now the Apple Smart Keyboard (seventh, eighth and ninth generations) and the third-gen is only $80, while the Smart Keyboard (second and third generations) and (fourth and fifth generations) is $70. The iPad Pro Smart Keyboard (for third, fourth and fifth generations) is $90. You can snag an Apple Magic Keyboard third-gen iPad Pro and fourth-gen iPad Air for $155 or iPad Pro (third, fourth and fifth generations) for $160.

These keyboards connect easily and never have to be charged, so they're always ready to go for any project, paper or presentation you might have. Remember, though, that these deals are only for the keyboards and that the iPad itself is sold separately.