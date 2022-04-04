Refurb iPhone 12 Deals: Prices Start at Just $390 Today Only

James Martin/CNET

While the iPhone 13 might be Apple's latest and greatest, its predecessor, the iPhone 12, still makes a pretty compelling case as a worthwhile buy in 2022. Even at its full price of $700, it was named our best value iPhone on the market for this year. And if you're on the hunt for a serious bargain, you can save hundreds by opting for a refurbished model. Today only, Woot has a selection of both the iPhone 12 and the 12 Mini on sale starting as low as $390. This sale officially runs until 12:59 a.m. ET tonight, but there are limited quantities of these refurbished models, so there's a chance that some configurations will sell out before then.

Despite its smaller battery and previous-gen processor, the iPhone 12 still puts up some pretty stiff competition against its successor. It features 5G support, an IP68 water resistance rating, 15 hours of battery life and camera specs that are identical to the 13. And while you might have to mix and match colors and configurations, all models are currently available. The absolute lowest price you'll find at this sale is on the of storage, which is on sale for just $390. But if you prefer the larger screen of the full-size model, they start at of storage, and .

All models available have been rated as "Scratch and Dent" grade refurbs. According to Woot, that means they will exhibit visible signs of wear and tear, but all devices have been inspected and are in full working condition, with batteries functioning at a minimum of 85% capacity. Woot charges a flat-rate $6 shipping fee, but if you sign in with your Amazon Prime account shipping is free.