Refurb AirPods 3 Deal: Score a Set for Just $115 Today Only

Every iteration of Apple AirPods have been wildly popular, and the third-generation AirPods 3 are no exception. Sporting an improved design and excellent audio quality, if you're looking for a great pair of wireless earbuds, the AirPods 3 are a solid option. And right now, you can snag a pair for a great price.

Today only, Woot has available for just $115, which is one of the best bargains you'll find right now and saves you $64 versus the . This offer is only valid through tonight, while supplies last.

The AirPods 3 come packed with a lot of features, including Apple's H1 chip for fast performance, easy to use controls, improved sound quality with spatial audio and adaptive EQ as well as an impressively long battery life. In fact, these AirPods will last up to 6 hours on a single charge and up to 5 hours with spatial audio enabled. And the charging case provides up to 30 hours of listening time. They're sweat and water-resistant, too, and the new design is comfortable to wear for extended periods of time, making them a great option for exercise and commuting, alike.

Refurbs can be a great way to save money, and having a grade-A rating on a refurbished product means that the item has been inspected and given a diagnostics test to ensure is has minimal cosmetic damage and like-new functionality. Plus, your purchase also comes with a 90-day limited warranty from Woot, just in case. And if you're holding out for a different model, check out all the best AirPod deals available now.

