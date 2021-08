Facebook

Starting Thursday, you might see Reels pop up on Facebook.

The social network is running a limited test, putting Reels on Facebook in the US, the company said.

Reels launched on Instagram in August 2020 as a TikTok-esque way to post short, multiclip videos with elements like audio and various effects. The announcement also follows news in July that Facebook plans on giving creators $1 billion through 2022.

The company also ran tests in Mexico, India and Canada earlier in the year.