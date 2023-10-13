X

Reduce Eyestrain With This Hidden iOS 17 Feature

It warns you when your iPhone is too close to your face.

Zachary McAuliffe



Apple released iOS 17 with new features and improvements, like StandBy mode and upgrades to autocorrect. But one of the less-talked-about new features is Screen Distance

This feature warns you when you're holding your iPhone or iPad too close to your face, like a parent telling you to sit farther back from the television or computer screen. Though having a screen near your face might not harm your eyes, it could stress and irritate them, according to health organization Cedars-Sinai. Thankfully, this new iOS 17 feature aims to help you reduce eyestrain, and according to Apple, it could even lower the risk of myopia, or nearsightedness.

Here's how to turn Screen Distance on and give your eyes a break.

Turn on Screen Distance

1. Open Settings.
2. Tap Screen Time.
3. Tap Screen Distance

Then you'll see two screens explaining what Screen Distance is and how it works. Tap Continue on both screens, and Screen Distance automatically turns on after these screens. Both screens appear only the first time you go into Screen Distance.

Now, after holding your iPhone too close to your face for a few minutes, your screen gets blocked by a message reading, "iPhone May Be Too Close." 

Your screen remains blocked until you hold your iPhone farther away. Then, your screen shows a check mark, and you have to tap Continue to remove the block. 

Turning Screen Distance off

Screen Distance is a useful iOS feature that may reduce eyestrain and even decrease the risk of nearsightedness. However, if you find the warnings more annoying than helpful, here's how to turn Screen Distance off.

1. Open Settings.
2. Tap Screen Time.
3. Tap Screen Distance.
4. Tap the toggle next to Screen Distance.

Now you can go back to holding your iPhone as close to your face as you want without interruption from your phone, or your parents. 

For more information on iOS 17, check out my review of iOS 17 and our iOS 17 cheat sheet.

