RedMagic 8S Pro Gaming Phone Revamps Its Cooling System

The RedMagic 8S Pro is all about staying cool. The new gaming phone's international model debuts Tuesday, including many powerful features from the previous RedMagic 8 Pro while debuting a new cooling system that helps reduce heat caused by gaming sessions and charging.

The RedMagic 8S Pro, which starts at $649 and £579 (roughly AU$1,110), uses an 11-layer heat dissipation system that includes a layer of graphene under the screen. RedMagic says the graphene layer in particular helps decrease battery temperature during charging. The gaming phone still includes an internal cooling fan, and RedMagic's software will now allow for customizing how the fan runs depending on the game.

While we'll need to feel this for ourselves, any efforts to help cool the RedMagic 8S Pro down will likely be welcome. When I reviewed the RedMagic 8 Pro earlier this year, heat was quite evident during my game sessions and putting the phone into a case helped quite a bit.

The RedMagic 8S Pro's Midnight model. RedMagic

The RedMagic 8S Pro otherwise carries over many powerful specs from the 8 Pro, including a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, a 6,000-mAh dual battery that supports 65W fast charging and a 6.8-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate along with a responsive 980Hz touch sampling rate. RedMagic's phones use an under-display 16-megapixel front-facing camera, which provides a full-screen experience that isn't blocked by any display notches.

RedMagic says its software is adding a new cloud gaming feature named X-Gravity, which will optimize the phone for cloud gaming services as well as for streaming gameplay from a PlayStation or Xbox game console. The phone is also updating its RedMagic Studio features, which allow for wireless projection of the phone's screen to a PC along with screen-sharing over a wired connection using a USB-C-to-HDMI adapter.

The RedMagic 8S Pro comes in three models: A Midnight model at $649 that ships with 12GB of memory and 256GB of storage, a $779 Platinum model that steps up to 16GB of memory and 512GB of storage, and an Aurora model also at $779 that includes the same higher memory and storage configuration. Preorders begin on July 27, and the phone goes on sale on RedMagic's website starting Aug. 3.