Record iPhone Video Sideways? How to Fix Videos Shot in the Wrong Orientation

The holiday season is upon us -- and if you're like me you're probably documenting as much of it as you can (when you're not living in the moment). But sometimes you might start shooting a video vertically on your iPhone (or so you thought) only to realize moments later that it's recording horizontally instead. Flipping your phone midway doesn't work, since the iPhone locks the video in the orientation you started recording in.

Apple knows this is a common occurrence and has equipped iPhones with a handy solution you can use after you're done recording. All it involves is a series of taps, and you should have your video in the correct orientation in seconds.

Apple added the ability to rotate a video's orientation with the release of iOS 13 in 2019. In fact, as long as your iPhone is running iOS 13 or newer, you can take advantage of the feature and quickly fix any videos recorded the wrong way. Here's how.

How to fix your iPhone's video orientation

1. Open the Photos app and find the video you want to fix.

2. Tap the Edit button on the upper right of the screen to bring up a toolbar at the bottom.

3. Now tap the Crop icon on the far right side on the toolbar.

4. Next tap the Rotate tool icon (a square with a tiny arrow) on the top left of the screen.

5. Once the video is in the orientation you want, tap the Done button.

