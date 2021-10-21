QuickTake on iPhone: What the iOS 15 feature can do and how to use it

Patrick Holland/CNET

When Apple released iOS 15 in September, Apple polished the QuickTake feature along with its panorama capture features and UPI QR code scanning. With iOS 15, you can now swipe up or down to change the zoom on your video while using QuickTake. The new QuickTake zoom feature is only available on the iPhone XS, iPhone XR and newer models, according to Apple.

Apple introduced QuickTake Video for iPhones after launching iOS 13. The feature lets you capture video while taking photos without having to swap to video mode.

Here's what you need to know about QuickTake on iOS 15:

Does my device support QuickTake?

QuickTake by itself is supported on the iPhone SE (2nd generation) and the iPhone 11 series, with expanded features available through iOS 14 on the iPhone X series, iPhone 11 series and the iPhone SE (2nd generation).

The new QuickTake zoom feature is only available on the iPhone XS, iPhone XR and newer models, according to Apple.

How to use QuickTake on iPhone

1. Open the camera app. By default, it'll be set in Photo mode.

2. Press and hold the shutter button. The app will automatically swap to video mode and start a recording.

3. To lock in video recording, swipe the shutter button to the right.

4. Release the shutter button to stop recording.

When the shutter button is locked in place, you can tap to take a photo while simultaneously filming.

How to use the QuickTake zoom feature on iPhone

1. Open the camera app.

2. Press and hold the shutter button. The app will automatically swap to video mode and start a recording.

3. While holding the shutter button, swipe up to zoom in or swipe down to zoom back out.

4. Release the shutter button to stop recording.