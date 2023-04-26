Qualcomm's Mobile Gaming Upgrade Reduces Battery Drain When Playing

Advertiser Disclosure Advertiser Disclosure This advertising widget is powered by Navi and contains advertisements that Navi may be paid for in different ways. You will not be charged for engaging with this advertisement. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, this advertising widget does not include information about every product or service that may be available to you. We make reasonable efforts to ensure that information in the featured advertisements is up to date, each advertiser featured in this widget is responsible for the accuracy and availability of its offer details. It is possible that your actual offer terms from an advertiser may be different than the offer terms in this advertising widget and the advertised offers may be subject to additional terms and conditions of the advertiser which will be presented to you prior to making a purchase. All information is presented without any warranty or guarantee to you.

Qualcomm's Snapdragon announcements typically cover new chipsets coming in the year's next Android phones. But the company's gaming team has new software tech that could slow battery drain on those premium Android phones when they're running cutting-edge games.

Currently, phone owners can boost their mobile game graphics with third-party "super-scaler" software that takes two or more passes to tweak visuals but uses up power and precious milliseconds. The Snapdragon gaming team devised a new method to get PC-level graphics in only one pass.

Snapdragon Game Super Resolution, as it's called, uses a new algorithm and some tricks (a color buffer and edge detection to scale up images) to get there, which leads to less processing on gamers' phones and less battery drained while playing.

"The power savings will probably be the most significant thing that a consumer will see," said Dave Durnil, global head of gaming and Snapdragon Studios at Qualcomm.

Snapdragon Game Super Resolution isn't something that will come on a new chipset. Instead, Durnil's team is working with mobile game studios to integrate it into new and existing games. That means it's up to game developers to include it, but with the efficiency savings, they can raise the bar on graphics without worrying about increased drain on players' phones.

The new tech isn't limited just to top-tier phones either, as Snapdragon Game Super Resolution "scales very well across all of our chipsets and portfolios and different platforms that we provide," Durnil said.

When developers want to turn on big desktop gaming features like ray tracing while maintaining performance or power, Snapdragon Game Super Resolution can turn on heavier graphics features, scale visuals and maintain quality while saving on power, Durnil said.