Preorder this Spigen MagSafe battery for your iPhone 13 today and save 40%

Spigen

No matter how nice the battery life is on your new iPhone 13, there's always room for a little extra battery. The cool thing about MagSafe batteries is you can snap them on when you need them and remove them when your done even if you have a case on your phone. But because they're so new, these batteries can also be pretty expensive. That's why this new 5000mAh MagSafe battery from Spigen is such a big deal, if you take advantage of the preorder coupon today you can get it for $33.

It doesn't get much better than this. Spigen's ArcHybrid MagSafe battery charges your phone at 7.5W and can keep it charged for nearly twice as long as the battery built in to the phone itself. When not connected to your phone, it can charge by pass-through wireless charging or via the included USB-C cable. It's a big battery, so you might as well use it when you want it and not have it constantly attached to the phone. And for $33, passing this up seems impossible.