Pixel phones can now unlock and start your BMW

Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Google unveiled its latest features for Pixel phones on Monday, including an option to quickly access Snapchat from your lock screen and to use your Pixel 6 as a digital car key.

With the software update, Pixel owners can open the messaging app directly from the lock screen with a new feature called Quick Tap to Snap. The feature is available for all Pixels since the 5G Pixel 4A. And Google is adding a Pixel-exclusive lens, called Pixel Face, to your snaps starting this month.

Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro owners are getting an additional update. For some 2020-2022 BMW models, Pixel 6 owners can lock and unlock their car by tapping the phone to the door handle. They can also start a BMW by placing a Pixel 6 on the interior key reader while pressing the engine start button. The option to use the Pixel 6 as a digital car key comes after Android 12 introduced a similar feature earlier this year.

The updates are rolling out Monday through next week.