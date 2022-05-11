Pixel Buds Pro Are $199 Earbuds With Ear Pressure Sensors For Noise Cancellation

Google's new Pixel Buds Pro debuted Wednesday at the Google I/O developer conference, and the company's latest wireless earbuds appear to have a focus on balancing active noise cancellation with comfort.

Google said the new earbuds, which will go on sale at $199 on July 21 (roughly converting to £160 and AU$290), include built-in sensors for measuring pressure inside of an ear canal. Dubbed SilentSeal, Google says the technology is meant to provide a tight seal for blocking out outside sound while avoiding a plugged-up ear feeling.

For the noise cancellation itself, Google says a custom six-core audio chip running the company's algorithms are paired up with custom speakers.

Google

Google is also bringing to the Pixel Buds spatial audio, which is said to arrive later in 2022, with support for movies and TV shows on compatible Pixel phones.

The wireless earbuds will also support multipoint Bluetooth connections, which will allow the earbuds to automatically swap between two devices. Google says this will include any device, including iOS devices. Multipoint connectivity has been available on other headphones and wireless earbuds in the past, and it's especially helpful when using wireless headphones between a phone and a computer.

The Pixel Buds Pro will also include IPX4 water resistance, and the case will be IPX2 water-resistant with support for wireless charging. Google claims that the earbuds will last 11 hours of listening time or up to 7 hours with active noise cancellation. They will also be available in four colors: coral (reddish-pink), lemongrass (yellow), fog (white) and charcoal (black).

The Pixel Buds Pro join a number of announcements made by Google on Wednesday, including a reveal for the Pixel 6A along with early looks at a Pixel Watch, Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, a Pixel tablet and updates to Android 13.