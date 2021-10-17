Pixel 6 is coming soon, and you may want to give Google's phones another chance

Enlarge Image Juan Garzon/CNET

Are you looking for a smartphone with Google Photos, Chrome, Gmail and Drive integration? If so, a Pixel might be a good choice for you. Google offers a few iterations of its Pixel phones, including the Pixel 3 XL, Pixel 4A, Pixel 5 and Pixel 5A. The latest versions of Google's smartphone, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, are also on their way soon for the company's next launch event on Oct. 19 at 10 a.m. PT (1 p.m. ET).

The Pixel can take great photos, too. But it isn't just about having an excellent camera and luxurious hardware: Software and the services a phone ties into are also important. Let's get into a few of these.

Unlimited storage for Google Photos

One big reason to get a Pixel is unlimited storage in Google Photos. Unlike other non-Pixel handsets, Pixel phones have no data cap for backing up photos to the cloud. Photos you take on a Pixel will be saved in their original quality, not automatically compressed to save space. The extent of this benefit varies based on the Pixel you pick up: If you can find the first Pixel phone released in 2016, you should be able to upload photos at original quality for the life of the device.

Enlarge Image Sarah Tew/CNET

Later Pixel phones, including the more recently released Pixel 5 and Pixel 4A 5G, allow for unlimited photo uploads at a compressed storage-saver quality. Google outlines the rules for each Pixel phone on this support page.

Unfortunately, it does appear the 2020 Pixel phones will likely be the last to get the unlimited storage benefit. Google does not plan to extend this benefit to the next wave of Pixel phones, according to several reports from The Verge and Tom's Guide among others.

No bloatware, ever

The menace of unwanted apps, services and often redundant software features continues to plague most Android phones subsidized by US wireless carriers. Not so with Google Pixel handsets. What you get is the pristine Android OS the way Google originally designed it, not masked with odd skins, proprietary overlays or strange UIs.

Enlarge Image Google

Fresh Android OS updates

Besides unfettered storage for photos, Google has pledged to make updating its Pixel phones a priority. Whenever a new Android OS version or security patch rolls out, it'll arrive on Pixels first. That includes new features separate from full OS updates. And for the truly adventurous, Pixels have first dibs on beta Android versions as well.

Enlarge Image John Kim/CNET

Google Fi is always an option

While not a massive force in the wireless carrier market, it does offer its own cellular service for mobile devices. Called Google Fi (not to be confused with Google Fiber), this MVNO-style system offers pay-as-you-go data plans. It also uses technology that enables seamless switching between Wi-Fi and cellular networks during voice calls.

All Pixel phones come in versions specifically designed to operate on Google Fi. These phones are also unlocked so you can port them over to another carrier if you'd like. Things get a little complicated, though, when choosing a 5G Pixel like the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4A 5G. Google sells three varieties of each: Verizon, Google Fi (unlocked) and Unlocked (no 5G). These handsets will work on all major US carriers. That said, they aren't all compatible with each carrier's 5G network.

Squash that spam

If you're constantly assaulted by a deluge of unwanted scam or shady marketing calls, then you'll find this Pixel feature compelling. The Pixel Call Screen function in the phone app works with Google Assistant to stop robocalls from reaching you. Together they can either prevent unknown callers from making your phone ring, or screen calls for you in real time.

A sweet phone deal

Right now one of our favorite phones on the market is the $499 Pixel 4A 5G. Compatible with 5G cellular networks, this handset comes with an excellent ultrawide camera, plus a big OLED display. It also enjoys strong software support from Google and the promise of timely updates for up to three years. And at $200 less than the price of the $699 Pixel 5, it's a truly tempting alternative.