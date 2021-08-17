Pixel 5A: How to buy Google's newest smartphone today

Sarah Tew/CNET

Google surprised everyone on Tuesday by announcing the Pixel 5A with 5G, a midrange and affordable phone. The Pixel 5A uses the same design as the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4A (5G), but has a larger display and a huge battery that gives you all-day battery life.

And for the first time on one of Google's A-series phones, the 5A comes with an IP67 water- and dust-resistance rating. Naturally, the Pixel 5A has the same camera performance that Pixels are known for.

The Pixel 5A is available to preorder right now and costs $449. Below you'll find not only where you can order Google's latest and greatest, but I'll also tell you when you can expect to receive the Pixel 5A.

Pixel 5A Pricing

128GB Pixel 5A $449

When can I preorder the Pixel 5A?

Today, Google announced the Pixel 5A on Tuesday, Aug. 17, the same day preorders went live.

When do Pixel 5A preorders arrive?

Google expects deliveries of the Pixel 5A to start arriving on Thursday, Aug. 26.

What colors does the Pixel 5A come in?

Google is only making one color of the Pixel 5A. It's a light shade of black that the company is calling Mostly Black. If you don't want yet another black phone, the company will have several .

How much will the Pixel 5A cost me?

Google is only making one version of the Pixel 5A that comes with 128GB of storage. It will sell for $449.

Order from: | |

Retailers and carriers selling the new Pixel 5A with 5G

You can buy the Pixel 5A as an unlocked device that will work on any US carrier directly from Google for $449.