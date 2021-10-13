Palm seemingly teases wireless earbuds to go with its mini-phone

Palm

Palm appears to be waking from is slumber to release some new hardware, according to a tweet the phone maker posted Tuesday. An accompanying image seems to show the outline of several wireless earbuds, with overlaying text that reads, "We've been busy."

The new product will apparently be unveiled on Oct. 26, according to the tweet, which also reads: "Get ready #PalmCrew! We have something special we've been working on for you."

Get ready #PalmCrew! We have something special we’ve been working on for you. pic.twitter.com/hTudi0tDsu — Palm (@palm) October 12, 2021

Palm didn't immediately respond to a request for more information.

In 2018, Palm debuted a new $350 device for calls and texts, but which only worked as an accessory to another Verizon phone. In 2019, the company announced a new version that can serve as a standalone Android phone.

The rumored new earbuds could accompany that tiny device. Palm on Wednesday retweeted a post that reads, "My Palm Phone wouldn't mind some company" with the raised-hands emoji.