Palm just released $129 wireless earbuds

Palm

Palm, an early maker of smartphones that fell out of relevance years ago, is back with a new offering: wireless earbuds. The company on Tuesday unveiled Palm Buds Pro, which feature active noise canceling, environmental noise canceling and an "emphasis on studio grade audio and enhanced bass," according to a release.

are available for preorder at a discounted price of $99 for a limited time, a $30 savings from the standard $129 price tag. Customers can also get the for $15, a $10 savings.

"The vision for Palm Buds Pro was to provide a game-changing audio experience at an affordable price," Palm co-founder Dennis Miloseski said in a statement. "We worked hard to identify the features customers cared most about and focused there; bass-heavy studio grade sound, industry leading ANC/ENC technology, and a friendly price point for pro-level specs."

The earbuds are available in the US, Canada and Mexico, "with additional shipping availability to select international markets," Palm says. They'll become available on Amazon starting Nov. 9.

Palm Buds Pro are available in satin black. The silicone cases come in shadow black, rose pink and navy blue.

"We designed the Palm Buds Pro with an emphasis on comfort and ergonomics for all ear shapes and sizes," Palm creative director Xuan Shu said in a statement. "We did this alongside achieving over 24 hours of playback with a very compact and pocketable case."

NBA All-Star Stephen Curry is the celebrity face of the new product, saying in a release, "The Palm Buds Pro are the go-to for all my training sessions."

Palm teased the product release on Oct. 12, tweeting an image that showed outlines of what appeared to be earbuds.

While Palm created some of the earliest smartphones, its popularity quickly dwindled. But it hasn't fully disappeared. In 2018, Palm debuted a $350 device for calls and texts, but it only worked as an accessory to another Verizon phone. In 2019, the company announced a new version that can serve as a standalone Android phone.