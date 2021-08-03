OtterBox releases Xbox phone clip for MagSafe for easier controller use

OtterBox on Tuesday unveiled a $40 mobile gaming clip for MagSafe, which lets you attach your phone to an Xbox controller using Apple's new technology. MagSafe allows for a new way to charge iPhone 12 models and attach accessories like wallets, tripod mounts and PopSockets.
The new mobile gaming clip features one-handed angle adjustment and tilt, and can also detach for a tabletop stand. It's compatible with the Xbox Series X/S Controller, Xbox One Controller, Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 and OtterBox Easy Grip Controller Shell.
The new product builds upon OtterBox's entry into the mobile gaming accessory space. The company's catalog also includes a mobile gaming clip without MagSafe, as well as a gaming carry case and a phone case with a heat-dissipating layer.