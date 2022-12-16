Oppo's New Flip Phone Is Tipped To Go Global

Oppo pulled back the curtain on Thursday on its inaugural flip phone poised to launch in international markets next year. The company showed off the Chinese-version of its Find N2 Flip phone alongside its latest book-style foldable phone called the Find N2. The Find N2 Flip starts at roughly $860 when converted from its price in China of 5999 yuan. International prices are set to be revealed during the official global launch next year.

The standout feature of the Find N2 Flip is the cover display's design, which has a vertical orientations as opposed to the horizontal design seen on its biggest rival, Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 4. That external display measures 3.26 inches diagonally, which is significantly larger than the 1.9-inch one found on the Z Flip 4. Oppo also showed off how this outer screen can be used as a viewfinder for the camera, in addition to displaying notifications.

The second display takes the form of a 6.8-inch AMOLED panel. Oppo says it has an ultra-thin glass coating that should help with durability. According to the company, Find N2 Flip has been tested for 400,000 folds. This inner display is also home to hole-punch cut out for the 32-megapixel front-facing camera. The rear camera module consists of a 50-megapixel main camera and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide. The Find N2 Flip is also features a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus processor, a 4,300 mAh battery, which can be fast-charged at up to 44W.