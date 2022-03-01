Oppo Find X5 vs. X5 Pro vs. X5 Lite: Lineup Compared

Andrew Hoyle/CNET

From Samsung's Galaxy S22 line to Google's Pixel 6 and Motorola's Edge Plus, there are many exciting Android smartphones available in 2022. And now the Oppo Find X5 series, consisting of the Find X5, X5 Pro and X5 Lite, has joined the party.

The three phones were expected to be unveiled at the Mobile World Congress trade show, which this year began Monday, in Barcelona, Spain, but Oppo instead announced them ahead of the event on Feb. 24. Like earlier models of the smartphone series, the Find X5, X5 Pro and X5 Lite will not be available in the US. They will be for sale across Europe and Asia.

Oppo has yet to reveal the price of its latest flagship line, but we anticipate that the cost will be competitive with other devices. Last year's Oppo Find X3 Pro was over $1,000 at launch. If Oppo repeats that pricing, the Find X5 would fit between the $1,199 Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and the $999 iPhone 13 Pro.

In his hands-on with the Find X5 Pro, CNET's Andrew Lanxon says the flagship "has a lot going for it," and has the overall impressive power and performance you'd expect from a high-end smartphone in 2022. But, with that in mind, you may be wondering how the standard Find X5 and X5 Lite stand in comparison. Here's what to know.

Design, display and colors: The phones of the Find X5 line each have a different look

Each of the three phones in Oppo's latest flagship series have a different aesthetic and overall appearance. The Find X5 Pro has a one-of-a-kind look that Lanxon says would fit nicely in a fancy bar or boardroom. The high-end model sports a ceramic back that flows over and encompasses the camera system. In comparison, the standard Find X5 and X5 Lite are made from a combination of glass and metal, and look as you would expect a smartphone to.

In terms of display, the Find X5 Pro features a 6.7-inch screen, the standard X5 is 6.55 inches and the X5 Lite is the smallest at 6.33 inches. The base and Pro each have a 120Hz refresh rate, making for speedier swiping than the 90Hz Lite. The X5 Pro, however, also includes the option to lower the phone's refresh rate to preserve battery life.

When considering your color options, you have the choice of black or white for both the X5 and X5 Pro. Oppo's X5 Lite comes in seemingly celestial-inspired colors called starry black and "startrails blue."

Cameras: Similar on the surface, but pay attention to these differences

The Find X5 and X5 Pro have a few similarities when it comes to camera setup. Both phones have three rear cameras -- a 50-megapixel wide lens, 50-megapixel ultrawide lens and 13-megapixel optical zoom – as well as a 32-megapixel selfie camera. They are also both powered by the MariSilicon X chip for image processing.

However, there are some differences. The high-end Find X5 main sensor offers a f/1.7 aperture and a five-axis optical stabilization, while the base X5 features a f/1.8 aperture and a two-axis optical stabilization. The larger sensor helps brighten dark spots and limits noise in the image.

The Find X5 Lite, in comparison, has a 64-megapixel main, 8-megapixel ultrawide, 2-megapixel macro and 32-megapixel front-facing lens. The Find X5 Pro has the best cameras, but depending on your photography needs, you may be satisfied with the base or Lite model.

Processor, performance and battery

Processing performance will differ depending on the model you decide on. The Oppo Find X5 Pro is loaded with Qualcomm's latest 8 Gen 1 chip, which provides a smooth user experience, especially when gaming. (This is the same processor that powers Samsung's Galaxy S22 line.) The base Find X5 is a slight step down, as it's fitted with last year's Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 (just like Samsung's Galaxy S21 FE), and the Find X5 Lite runs on a Mediatek Dimensity 900 processor.

Both the Find X5 and X5 Pro run on Oppo's ColorOS 12.1, which is based on the Android 12 operating system, while the Lite model runs ColorOS 12, based on Android 11. Android 12 appears similar to Android 11 but brings some new features and performance fixes. You can read about the differences between the two OSes here.

When looking at the battery capacity for each flagship phone, the Find X5 Pro, X5 and X5 Lite have a 5,000-mAh, 4,800-mAh and 4,500-mAh battery, respectively. But, as with all phones, the life you'll get out of your battery depends on how you use your device. When it comes to charging up your phone, the Pro version of Oppo's smartphone series supports 80-watt fast-charging, which is said to boost the phone from zero to 50% in 12 minutes.

For more, check out the best Android phones to buy and Android settings to change ASAP. You can even try out these hidden Android 12 features. Are you an iPhone user looking to make the swap to Android? We have a guide to switching to Android, too.