Oppo Find N vs. Galaxy Z Fold 3: How these foldable phones compare

Oppo/Screenshot by CNET's Sareena Dayaram

Oppo has just revealed its first foldable phone, the Find N, which looks squarely aimed at challenging Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 3. The Find N was unveiled on Wednesday at the company's annual "Inno Day" event, following the announcement of a pair of smart eyeglasses as well as in-house designed neural processing units.

The Find N will start selling in mainland China on Dec. 23 for a baseline price of 7,699 yuan, (which converts to roughly $1,200, £910, AU$1,700) for the 8GB and 256GB model, and steps up to 8,999 yuan for the 12GB RAM and 512GB variant. Preorders start today.

The Find N seems to have drawn inspiration liberally from the Galaxy Fold lineup. Like its South-Korean made rival, the Find N opens and shuts like a book and the fingerprint reader on the right doubles up as a power button. Compared to the Fold 3, however, the Find N is more compact. It has a 5.49-inch cover screen with an aspect ratio of 18:9, giving it the feel of using a regular phone when folded close. It unfurls into a 7.1-inch screen, which has an aspect ratio of 8:4:9. Oppo says its display uses LTPO display tech, which is the same kind found in the Fold 3 and the iPhone 13. The tech promises to improve battery life by using the display refresh rates more efficiently.

The Find N features five cameras total, comprised of two 32-megapixel selfie cameras on the interior and cover screens as well as three sensors on the back. A 50-megapixel main shooter leads the pack, followed by a 16-megapixel ultra-wide and 13-megapixel telephoto.

To learn more about the similarities and differences between these phones, take a look at CNET's specs chart below.