OnePlus teases mystery announcement for same time as Samsung Unpacked

Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Samsung has long booked Aug. 11 as the day it will announce its next foldable Galaxy devices, sending out invites for an Unpacked event on Wednesday at 10 a.m. ET (7 a.m. PT). Turns out they aren't the only ones planning for news for that particular time on Wednesday.

In a cryptic teaser, OnePlus' US account on Tuesday posted a short video on Twitter and Instagram teasing a mysterious device and the message "8.11 10am ET." The device appeared to have two screens and played a video of stars in space, suggesting the company will have something to counteract -- or at least to try and detract from -- whatever Samsung has to share.

It was not immediately clear if the company is just trolling Samsung or if it actually is teasing a new dual-screen or foldable phone. OnePlus declined to comment.