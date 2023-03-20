Strawberry Recall Best Plant-Based Bacon Unplug Energy Vampires Apple Watch 9 Rumors ChatGPT Passes Bar Exam Your Tax Refund Cheap Plane Tickets Sleep and Heart Health
Tech Mobile

OnePlus Starts New 100-Day Return Promo

Spend some time with the OnePlus 11 5G phone.

Oscar Gonzalez headshot
Oscar Gonzalez
oneplus-11-review-cnet-lanxon-promo-17
Get 100 days to see if the OnePlus 11 5G phone is for you.
CNET

Affordable phone manufacturer OnePlus has a new promotion for its flagship OnePlus 11 5G phone: Take 100 days to see if you like it. 

OnePlus' 100-day "No Regret" promo runs until April 30, letting buyers of the OnePlus 11 5G return the phone if they're not satisfied with it. In order to be eligible for the promo, the OnePlus 11 5G must be purchased from the OnePlus store and registered within 15 days of delivery. 

Those who do decide to use this promo to try out the OnePlus 11 5G phone can return the phone at any time during the 100 days. OnePlus will do a full refund as long as the device is returned complete with the original package and accessories in working condition and undamaged with the exception of wear and tear; the battery must last for a minimum of 15 minutes and the phone needs to be unlocked. 

The OnePlus 11 5G starts at $699. In his review of the OnePlus 11, CNET's Andrew Lanxon says it's a powerful phone with a great 6.7-inch AMOLED screen and incredibly fast charging, but it is lacking a little in the camera department in comparison to other flagship phones.

