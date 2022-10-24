OnePlus Nord N300 Budget Phone Launching in November for $228

OnePlus is launching its new budget 5G phone, the Nord N300, next month at T-Mobile and Metro starting from just $228.

The Chinese smartphone maker's latest device comes with a 6.56-inch HD+ display, 4GB of RAM, a 5,000 mAh battery, 33W fast charging and a 48-megapixel camera. It has 64GB of internal storage that's expandable up to 1TB.

The phone's predecessor, the Nord N200, launched mid last year and has sold 1.5 million devices in North America, according to OnePlus. OnePlus first introduced the budget 5G Nord phone in 2020 in the UK and Europe.

You'll be able to order the phone from T-Mobile from Nov. 3 at 9 a.m. ET.

