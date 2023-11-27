OnePlus 12 Teaser Video Shows New Colors and Design

The OnePlus 12 is the company's next flagship phone, and set to be one of the last new devices of the year. OnePlus revealed the phone's design in a post on Chinese social media site Weibo and a teaser video, showing off a few tweaks ahead of the full reveal in China on Dec. 5.

Though the OnePlus 12 teaser only shows the back of the phone, it doesn't look like too much has changed from last year's OnePlus 11. OnePlus veterans will note that the Alert Slider, a physical toggle to switch between mute, vibrate and ringer settings, has been shifted from the right to the left side to accommodate mobile gamers. As OnePlus explains in a press release, the antenna has moved so that players don't cover it while holding the phone horizontally.

The handset still has the rear cameras set up in a two-by-two grid -- but if you look closely, you'll see that there appears to be four cameras. The bottom-right section included a flash in last year's phone, but the OnePlus 12 seems to have a small lens next to either what seems to be a light or a small flash (it looks like there's a proper flash to the top left of the camera block).

The circular disk surrounding the cameras looks the same size as the one on the OnePlus 11, though two of the OnePlus 12's colors (white and teal) change it from a shiny black metal to translucent.

The teal hue has a pattern of marble-like streaks running across the phone's back, which OnePlus says comes from a photo of a river delta taken by the phone and imprinted on its rear glass (matching the "inspired by nature" referenced in the teaser video's title). The white color, seen in OnePlus' Weibo post, is unadorned and simple. The black color retains the OnePlus 11's shiny black metal in the camera disk.

OnePlus didn't release any info about the phone's specs or cameras, though as The Verge notes, a Yahoo News HK report claims that the phone will come with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, a 50-megapixel main camera and 64-megapixel 3x periscope camera. The company may well opt to drip-feed more info to fans ahead of the OnePlus 12's unveiling on Dec. 5.