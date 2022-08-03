20 Days of Sling TV for Free Must-Watch Anime on Netflix Best Live TV Streaming Service 25 Dorm Essentials N95, KN95, KF94 Masks Natural Sleep Aids Insta360 Link Webcam Review Best VR Headsets
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Tech Mobile

OnePlus 10 Pro's Price Drops to $799, Bringing It Closer to the New 10T Phone

As OnePlus launches the 10T phone, it cuts $100 off the price of the high-end 10 Pro.

Mary King headshot
Mary King
OnePlus 10 Pro
The OnePlus 10 Pro is an appealing high-end Android phone with a few key flaws, our reviewer found.
Michael Sorrentino/CNET

OnePlus dropped the price of its 10 Pro phone to $799 on Wednesday, the same day as the company's launch event for the new 10T 5G.

The OnePlus 10 Pro, which came out earlier this year, checks most of the boxes for a high-end Android phone, including a powerful processor and sleek design, said CNET's Andrew Lanxon in his review. Plus, even before the price drop, its original $899 price tag was less than other high-end phones like the iPhone 13 Pro and the Galaxy S22 Ultra

However, the 10 Pro was knocked down a few pegs due to its carrier restrictions and unimpressive cameras, plus its lack of waterproofing except for T-Mobile exclusive models. 

With the price drop, the 10 Pro now costs $799 for 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, or $869 for 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

Meanwhile, the new OnePlus 10T costs $649 for 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, or $749 for 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. 

See also