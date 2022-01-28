Apple's record earnings Happy Data Privacy Day Neil Young pulls music from Spotify Our Wordle obsession Minnie Mouse pantsuit Free N95 masks
OnePlus 10 Pro peek reveals lots of Oppo software DNA

A OnePlus 10 Pro from China is running only Oppo software. So much for the "fusion" of operating systems.

oneplus10procomplete5k3-1636977522

The rumored OnePlus 10 Pro.

 Zouton/OnLeaks

Curious about how the OnePlus 10 Pro is to use? So is everyone else outside of China since the phone launched there on Jan. 10, as the company hasn't yet given an international release date. But a new video showing off the flagship phone reveals that it's essentially running Oppo software.

YouTuber Marques Brownlee got his hands on a OnePlus 10 Pro model from China and demonstrated that it appears to have entirely replaced all traces of OnePlus' signature OxygenOS Android skin with Oppo's ColorOS.

This doesn't necessarily mean the version of OnePlus 10 Pro that will be sold outside China won't have OxygenOS, Brownlee noted. But replacing software entirely is very different than the "fusion" of operating systems that OnePlus CEO Pete Lau described last September that would bring the best of both OxygenOS and ColorOS to the next generation of OnePlus phones.

Fans and media have been in the dark since the phone's launch earlier in January, which only revealed the OnePlus 10 Pro's specs and new design. Per Brownlee's video, the phone's hardware is exactly as advertised.

OnePlus didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.