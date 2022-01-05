OnePlus 10 Pro early highlights: Giant battery, speedy charging, new cameras

OnePlus

CES

OnePlus continues to trickle out details about its next flagship phone, the OnePlus 10 Pro. On Tuesday during CES 2022, the slow drip brought us official confirmation of some of the phone's specs ahead of its release next week in China. Among the early highlights: a bigger 5,000-mAh battery, even faster charging and new cameras.

Confirming previous rumors, the OnePlus 10 Pro will run on Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and the company's OxygenOS 12 (which is based on Android 12). As has been rumored, there will be a triple rear camera setup, with 48-, 50-and 8-megapixel lenses. A 32-megapixel lens will be on the front for selfies and video chats.

The OnePlus 9 Pro had a similar rear camera setup with the 48-megapixel shooter functioning as the main lens, the 50-megapixel as an ultrawide and an 8-megapixel telephoto, though the company would not confirm that the arrangement will remain on the 10 Pro.

Hasselblad remains involved in the imaging system, though what kind of improvements this might bring also remains unknown.

Read more: OnePlus 10 Pro: What changed from OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 8 Pro

OnePlus has yet to confirm the phone's display size or resolution, though rumors suggest it will remain at 6.7 inches. The company confirmed on Tuesday that it will have a 120Hz refresh rate.

As for charging, the phone will support 80-watt wired fast charging and 50-watt wireless charging using OnePlus' respective SuperVOOC and AirVOOC accessories. The OnePlus 9 Pro supported 50-watt fast wireless charging, but its wired charging was capped at 65 watts, which brought its smaller 4,500-mAh battery from 1% to 100% in 29 minutes.

There will also be reverse wireless charging, but as with so many other aspects of this device, its speed remains a mystery. Pricing for the phone isn't known, either.

With the phone going on sale in China in a week, however, it seems like these details are destined to be revealed soon. OnePlus has said it plans to bring the phone to the US and other markets later in the year.