One of the best backpacks for photographers is 48% off today

Other people can use this backpack too and really like it.

A great gear bag can radically change the way you get things done. If you can fit everything you need to get through a day in a single bag and not feel like it is destroying your shoulders while keeping everything safe. If you carry a lot of smaller, fragile things like photographers do the Everyday Backpack from Peak Design offers a ton of padded pockets and sleeves for keeping everything safe. You can also keep your laptop easy to reach with a nice big protected area in the back. The only real downside to this backpack is the price, which is dropped to $150 with today's deal. 

It only comes in this heathered gray, but the locking mechanism for the front flap and the comfort of the shoulder straps make every part of this backpack feel secure and comfortable. It's can hold up to a 16-inch laptop and if you're a camera person you can have a full frame DSLR and 3-6 lenses with ease. It's a lot of fun, super comfortable, and everything you need to keep going all day at what is now a reasonable price. 