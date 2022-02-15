One of Our Favorite MagSafe-Compatible 2-in-1 Chargers Is $36 Off Right Now

Battery life has continued to improve in newer iPhone models, but that doesn't mean that everyone finds it's enough to get through the day. Personally, I use my phone for nearly everything that isn't work-related and that puts enough of a strain on the battery that I often have to charge an extra time during the day. My personal favorite way to do it is using the Anker MagGo 633 2-in-1 wireless charging station, and right now you can add one to your desk for the lowest price we've seen it for yet.

Amazon has the "misty blue" version of this charger marked down to just $84 for members of its Prime service, a savings of $36. If you don't see the discount, make sure you're logged in with your Prime account. The white and black models are still full-price. This is one of the best MagSafe and magnetic wireless chargers you can buy.

We took an in-depth look at Anker's two-in-one charging stand recently and since then I've continued to use this charger daily. In fact, as I type this my iPhone is sitting on the charger getting topped off. The stand charges at 7.5W, not 15W like the official MagSafe charger from Apple does, but I still find it to be fast enough for my needs. The ability to pull the battery (that's always charged) off the base and take it with me is a huge advantage. The pad on the bottom can be used to charge another phone or a set of headphones that have a wireless-compatible charging case.

At this price, you should definitely consider grabbing one of these. It costs a bit more than some of the other options, but it's a great value and offers a lot of functionality for the price.