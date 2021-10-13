Nothing's future mystery products will be powered by Qualcomm

Andrew Hoyle/CNET

New kid on the block Nothing brought out its first product in July, with the arrival of the semi-transparent Ear 1 earbuds. But from when it was first announced at the beginning of the year, the company, headed up by former OnePlus exec Carl Pei, has made no secret that it has multiple products in the pipeline.

We don't know what to expect from these future products, but an announcement from the company on Wednesday is the first thing to shed any light on Nothing's next devices. The company will be working with chipmaker Qualcomm, harnessing its Snapdragon platform for future products, it said in a press release.

Qualcomm Senior VP Enrico Salvatori said in a statement the company is excited to work with Nothing to "bring to life its highly anticipated ecosystem of tech products," using the Snapdragon mobile platform and 5G connectivity.

You may know Qualcomm best for powering some of the best Android phones on the market, but its chips features in a whole array of connected devices, from wearables to cars. Just because Nothing is partnering with the company, we shouldn't assume this means it's working on making a phone. Qualcomm has spent years optimizing its chips for 5G connectivity, and exploring the potential of the internet of things -- vast families of connected devices -- so we're no closer to knowing what that next must-have Nothing product might be.

"Seamless connectivity is paramount to achieving our vision of a future without barriers between people and technology," Pei said in a statement. "We look forward to working alongside Qualcomm Technologies and our strategic investors to achieve Nothing's next phase of growth."

That growth will in part be powered by a new $50 million funding round Nothing also announced on Wednesday. Joining Nothing's star-studded lineup of investors (if you consider tech execs to be stars) are Axel Christofer Hedfors and Sebastian Ingrosso of Swedish House Mafia. New investment will be used for research and development in preparation for the brand's entry into new product categories as part of its ecosystem, Nothing said.