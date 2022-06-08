Nothing to Reveal First Phone at July 12 Event

OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei's consumer tech startup Nothing will reveal its first phone, Phone 1, at an event on Tuesday, July 12, the company said. The event will stream on Nothing's website at 8 a.m. PT (11 a.m. ET/4 p.m. BST/1 a.m. July 13 AEST)

The phone won't look like anything the industry has seen before, Pei said in March. Powered by the newest Qualcomm Snapdragon chip, it'll run on Nothing OS -- the operating system's beta version is available to download on certain Android devices.

It comes comes one year after Nothing revealed its first product: the Ear 1, a set of wireless, transparent earbuds. (CNET's review found the Ear 1 to be not quite revolutionary but still of excellent quality for the price.)

Backed by some big names in tech, including GV (formerly Google Ventures), Nothing aims to go head to head with Apple.