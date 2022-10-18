Nothing Teases Earbuds Announcement, Jacks Up Price on Current Model

Nothing's newest earbuds will be officially revealed on Oct. 26, the electronics manufacturer announced in a tweet Tuesday. The 4.4g "featherlight" Ear stick earbuds are ergonomically molded to fit your ears and are designed to be worn all day long, the company said.

Learn more in the Ear (stick) Reveal. 26 October, 15:00 BST.

You can watch the Ear stick reveal live on Nothing's website on Wednesday, Oct. 26, at 7 a.m. PT/10 a.m. ET.

Concurrently, on Oct. 26, the company is jacking up the prices of its original Ear 1 earbuds from $99 to $149, due to an increase in costs, according to a tweet from Nothing CEO Carl Pei.

"When we started developing it, we only had 3 engineers. A year later, we have 185," Pei tweeted. "During this time, the Ear (1) has received 15 firmware and tuning updates, and is a completely different product to when we launched it."