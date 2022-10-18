Pixel 7 Pro vs. iPhone 14 Pro: Cameras Apply for Student Loan Relief 'House of the Dragon' Recap 'Rings of Power' Finale National Pasta Day Deals Thumbs-Down on Thumbs-Up Marijuana on the Ballot Cars With EV Tax Credit
Nothing Teases Earbuds Announcement, Jacks Up Price on Current Model

The price for Nothing's Ear 1 earbuds is set to increase by $50 on Oct. 26, the same day the company plans to reveal its new Ear stick earbuds.

Attila Tomaschek
Nothing's Ear (stick) earbuds and case with a butterfly perched on top
Nothing's new Ear (stick) earbuds are designed to be light as a feather and "made not to be felt."
Nothing's newest earbuds will be officially revealed on Oct. 26, the electronics manufacturer announced in a tweet Tuesday. The 4.4g "featherlight" Ear stick earbuds are ergonomically molded to fit your ears and are designed to be worn all day long, the company said.

You can watch the Ear stick reveal live on Nothing's website on Wednesday, Oct. 26, at 7 a.m. PT/10 a.m. ET.

Concurrently, on Oct. 26, the company is jacking up the prices of its original Ear 1 earbuds from $99 to $149, due to an increase in costs, according to a tweet from Nothing CEO Carl Pei. 

"When we started developing it, we only had 3 engineers. A year later, we have 185," Pei tweeted. "During this time, the Ear (1) has received 15 firmware and tuning updates, and is a completely different product to when we launched it."

