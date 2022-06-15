Nothing Shares Photo of Phone 1 Ahead of July Reveal

Nothing teased a first look at its Phone 1 ahead of the product's official rollout on July 12. On Wednesday, the London startup tweeted a photo of the translucent smartphone along with a message urging people to attend the launch event next month.

Bold. Warm. Full of soul.



A return to instinct.



This is phone (1).



Tune in on 12 July to hear all about it: https://t.co/FEJL4Jb2Aw pic.twitter.com/5XUbvo8dwZ — Nothing (@nothing) June 15, 2022

Similar to Nothing's Ear 1 earbuds, the phone has see-through components that provide a peek at how the device functions. There's a dual rear camera and a wireless charger, but details about its size are not yet available. The smartphone will run on its own Nothing OS, using an Android platform powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon.

At the company's Truth event in March, Nothing CEO and co-founder Carl Pei emphasized that the Phone 1 has a "fast and smooth" design that operates seamlessly. Pei also noted that the phone can rival Apple in terms of user experience. Phone 1 includes a frame made from recycled aluminum, and the company tapped into a web of digital sounds and even Morse code to develop its own sound. The device will come with three years of OS updates and four years of security updates.

So far, the brand has revealed partnerships with telecom companies in the UK, Germany and India. Nothing will share all the details about Phone 1 during its keynote event on July 12 at 8 a.m. PT/11 a.m. ET.