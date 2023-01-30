Nothing Phone (2) To Be Released This Year in the US
Nothing's CEO and founder said the US was the company's top priority.
Zachary McAuliffe
Zachary McAuliffeStaff writer
Zach began writing for CNET in November, 2021 after writing for a broadcast news station in his hometown, Cincinnati, for five years. You can usually find him reading and drinking coffee or watching a TV series with his wife and their dog.
Expertise: Web hosting, operating systems, applications and software
Apple software beta tester, "Helps make our computers and phones work!" - Zach's grandparents
The Nothing Phone (1) is currently in beta in the US.
Andrew Lanxon/CNET
Less than a month after Nothing brought the Phone 1 to the US, the company confirmed to CNET it was set to launch the Phone 2 in the US later this year. Nothing CEO and co-founder Carl Pei told the Inverse that the US is the company's top priority.
"We couldn't do it earlier because we were only in our second year and our hands were tied building the team as we were building the products," Pei told the Inverse. "Now as we're on a more solid footing, we can take a step forward."
This story is being updated.
