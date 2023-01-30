Nothing Phone (2) To Be Released This Year in the US

Less than a month after Nothing brought the Phone 1 to the US, the company confirmed to CNET it was set to launch the Phone 2 in the US later this year. Nothing CEO and co-founder Carl Pei told the Inverse that the US is the company's top priority.

"We couldn't do it earlier because we were only in our second year and our hands were tied building the team as we were building the products," Pei told the Inverse. "Now as we're on a more solid footing, we can take a step forward."

This story is being updated.