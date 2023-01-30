ChatGPT and Bing Galaxy S23 Reservation Deal Amazon Fresh Price Hike 'Super Mario Bros. Movie' Trailer 'The Last of Us' Recap I Cured My Screen Addiction Siri's Hidden Talents Best Smart Thermostats
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Tech Mobile

Nothing Phone (2) To Be Released This Year in the US

Nothing's CEO and founder said the US was the company's top priority.

Zachary McAuliffe headshot
Zachary McAuliffe
Nothing Phone 1 being held with LEDs turned on
The Nothing Phone (1) is currently in beta in the US.
Andrew Lanxon/CNET

Less than a month after Nothing brought the Phone 1 to the US, the company confirmed to CNET it was set to launch the Phone 2 in the US later this year. Nothing CEO and co-founder Carl Pei told the Inverse that the US is the company's top priority.

"We couldn't do it earlier because we were only in our second year and our hands were tied building the team as we were building the products," Pei told the Inverse. "Now as we're on a more solid footing, we can take a step forward."

This story is being updated.