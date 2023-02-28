Nothing Phone 2 Coming to the US With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

Nothing to see here, just the news that the second phone from Carl Pei's UK-based tech startup Nothing is coming soon. The Nothing Phone 2 will be an even more high-end product than its predecessor and will pack the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip. And yes, it will be available in the US.

Unlike almost every other Android phone-maker you can name, Nothing doesn't have an official presence this year at Mobile World Congress. But the world's biggest mobile show, which kicked off on Monday in Barcelona, featured a surprise announcement from Nothing.

The company piggybacked on the stand of its chipset partner Qualcomm to make a late-in-the-day statement on Tuesday about its much anticipated new handset. The day prior, Pei tweeted that "having a stand at MWC doesn't fit our vibe."

Pei brought years of experience working at OnePlus with him when he founded the tech brand Nothing in 2020. His aim was to inject some of the fun and excitement back into the tech world with Nothing strategy. A major part of the company's strategy has been to develop a distinctive design language that combines transparent elements with built-in lights, which give the Nothing Phone 1 and the Nothing Ear 1, released in 2022 and 2021 respectively, a look that sets them apart from pretty much all other tech on the market right now.

In CNET's review of the Phone 1, Editor at Large Andrew Lanxon said he found it just as exciting to spend time with as he'd hoped. He loved the flashy, unique design and found it a solid performer at an affordable price. One of the downsides of the phone was simply that it wasn't available in the US.

That won't be the case for the Phone 2, which will be bound for the US in addition to the UK and Europe when it launches at a yet-to-be-confirmed date later this year.