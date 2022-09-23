Nothing Follows the Phone 1 With a Lipstick Tube-Looking Earbuds Case

OnePlus founder Carl Pei's new company, Nothing, released the Phone 1 in June with a stylish see-through back. But that translucent design language first appeared in the Nothing Ear 1 earbuds in July 2021, and now you may have a new way to carry them around thanks to a case Nothing just teased at a fashion show.

London-based fashion label Chet Lo debuted the case, called the Ear (stick), during the SS23 fashion show, and you can spot how they look via Nothing's tweet. A trio of images show several models sporting the case, which looks like a futuristic lipstick tube, and the earbuds.

It's tough to tell if the models are wearing the Ear 1 or an entirely new pair of earbuds, but given that Nothing is promoting a product name that's, er, a stick, we're guessing the former.

Perhaps the Ear (stick) offers more than the 34 hours of battery charge of the clear-plastic square case that comes with the Ear 1. Or it could simply be a more stylish way to carry your Nothing earbuds. It's unclear what it will do, how much it will cost, or when it will be available to buy.

Nothing did not respond to a request for comment by time of publication.

