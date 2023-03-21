Amazon Job Cuts Oppo X6 Pro Phone Samsung QD-OLED TV Google Pixel 7 Deal Exercise Can Make You Happier 12 Healthy Spring Recipes Cheap Plane Tickets How to Spot a Stroke
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Why You Can Trust CNET
Our expert, award-winning staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and tests our top picks. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement
Tech Mobile

Nomad's New MagSafe Charging Stand Is Worth the Extra Cost

It's certainly not the cheapest MagSafe charger on the market, but it's not the most expensive one either.

Jared DiPane headshot
Jared DiPane

Nomad makes some of my all-time favorite accessories for Apple products. From the design to the functionality, Nomad offers some of the best options when it comes to cases, chargers and even Apple Watch bands. The company has just announced a new MagSafe charger, the Stand One. It's a little pricey at $110, but behind the price tag is an accessory you'll want to use that works great.
Nomad

Nomad Stand One MagSafe Charger

The Stand One is Nomad's latest MagSafe charger. It comes in silver and carbide options, has a weighted metal and glass design to keep it in place and has a built-in USB-C cable. You'll need to add a 20-watt USB-C power adapter to get fast charging speeds from it.

$110 at Nomad

The Stand One weighs in at 613 grams, or 1.3 pounds, which is quite hefty for a little charger. Nomad has done this on purpose, so that the charger stays in place while it's in use and when you're removing your phone from it. It's made with a solid metal chassis with glass on top of it. The bottom has a rubber base that's designed to prevent it from sliding around, and there's a built-in braided USB-C cable.

You can charge your compatible device at up to 15 watts, but you'll need to add your own 20-watt USB-C power adapter as it doesn't come with one. The Stand One is available in both white and carbide and it's available right now to be ordered. 