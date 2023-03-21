Nomad's New MagSafe Charging Stand Is Worth the Extra Cost

Nomad makes some of my all-time favorite accessories for Apple products. From the design to the functionality, Nomad offers some of the best options when it comes to cases, chargers and even Apple Watch bands. The company has just announced a new MagSafe charger, . It's a little pricey at $110, but behind the price tag is an accessory you'll want to use that works great.

Nomad The Stand One is Nomad's latest MagSafe charger. It comes in silver and carbide options, has a weighted metal and glass design to keep it in place and has a built-in USB-C cable. You'll need to add a 20-watt USB-C power adapter to get fast charging speeds from it.

The Stand One weighs in at 613 grams, or 1.3 pounds, which is quite hefty for a little charger. Nomad has done this on purpose, so that the charger stays in place while it's in use and when you're removing your phone from it. It's made with a solid metal chassis with glass on top of it. The bottom has a rubber base that's designed to prevent it from sliding around, and there's a built-in braided USB-C cable.

You can charge your compatible device at up to 15 watts, but you'll need to add your own as it doesn't come with one. The Stand One is available in both white and carbide and it's available right now to be ordered.